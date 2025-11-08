The use of frozen Rosactivs. What is happening now in the EU
The use of frozen Rosactivs. What is happening now in the EU

The EU has failed to make progress
Source:  Euronews

According to Euronews, a technical meeting between representatives of the European Commission and Belgium on November 7 did not lead to a long-awaited breakthrough on how to use frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Time is of the essence as EU authorities work towards reaching an agreement with Belgium while acknowledging the urgency of the situation and the necessity for constructive dialogue.
  • Efforts are being made to explore every possible approach transparently to find the best solution for utilizing frozen Rosactivs and supporting Ukraine without further escalating tensions.

The EU has failed to make progress

According to anonymous sources, there is growing concern among representatives of the Belgian authorities, as there are no alternatives to the European Commission regarding the use of frozen Ros assets to finance Ukraine.

The country is actively seeking to ensure that absolutely all possible scenarios are considered.

“Every possible approach must be carefully and transparently explored to ensure the best solution,” one insider said.

Another anonymous source stressed that official Brussels is "not yet disappointed" by the lack of other proposals from the European Commission, "but time is running out and we remain constructive."

The European Union authorities still do not lose hope of reaching an agreement with Belgium, but they realize that precious time is rapidly running out.

The European Commission has proposed a plan that would allow EU governments to use up to 185 billion euros to support Ukraine — most of the Russian sovereign assets currently frozen in Europe — without confiscating them.

