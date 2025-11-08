According to Euronews, a technical meeting between representatives of the European Commission and Belgium on November 7 did not lead to a long-awaited breakthrough on how to use frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine.

The EU has failed to make progress

According to anonymous sources, there is growing concern among representatives of the Belgian authorities, as there are no alternatives to the European Commission regarding the use of frozen Ros assets to finance Ukraine.

The country is actively seeking to ensure that absolutely all possible scenarios are considered.

"Every possible approach must be carefully and transparently explored to ensure the best solution," one insider said.

Another anonymous source stressed that official Brussels is "not yet disappointed" by the lack of other proposals from the European Commission, "but time is running out and we remain constructive."

The European Union authorities still do not lose hope of reaching an agreement with Belgium, but they realize that precious time is rapidly running out.