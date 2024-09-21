The White House announced new initiatives to strengthen Ukraine in the war against Russia

In the near future, the USA will announce several important initiatives that will increase Ukraine's defense capabilities in the fight against Russian aggression. Such a task was set by the Administration of President Biden.

The White House announced new initiatives to strengthen Ukraine

Michael Carpenter, director of European affairs at the National Security Council of the White House, told when exactly these decisions should be expected.

I think you'll see us launch a number of initiatives, both over the next week and over the coming months, to strengthen Ukraine's position. Michael Carpenter Director of European Affairs at the White House National Security Council

The US has already spent a lot of aid money from the Supplemental Funding Act. Therefore, now the money will be directed to the most important needs.

The White House promises to send as much military aid as possible to Ukraine in the near future.

Carpenter noted that Ukrainians want peace above all else. That is why the US should provide an opportunity to defend itself.

We have seen the most brutal war crimes in Ukraine, even crimes against humanity. Therefore, we understand that Ukrainians want peace above all else, but we need to give them the strength so that they can achieve it, - said Carpenter. Share

How the USA treats Ukraine's victory plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team have developed a plan that will bring victory over Russia closer.

On September 26, the head of state will fly to the USA to personally talk with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and presidential candidate Donald Trump. Zelenskyy will talk with them about this document in particular.

Washington is already familiar with the text. US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield made it clear that the plan was received positively.