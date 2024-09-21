The White House announced new initiatives to strengthen Ukraine in the war against Russia

In the near future, the USA will announce several important initiatives that will increase Ukraine's defense capabilities in the fight against Russian aggression. Such a task was set by the Administration of President Biden.
Points of attention
- The US is preparing important initiatives to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the war against Russia.
- Washington will help Ukraine bring peace closer, Michael Carpenter noted.
- The US has already allocated significant funds to help Ukraine and plans to send more military aid in the near future.
The White House announced new initiatives to strengthen Ukraine
Michael Carpenter, director of European affairs at the National Security Council of the White House, told when exactly these decisions should be expected.
The US has already spent a lot of aid money from the Supplemental Funding Act. Therefore, now the money will be directed to the most important needs.
The White House promises to send as much military aid as possible to Ukraine in the near future.
Carpenter noted that Ukrainians want peace above all else. That is why the US should provide an opportunity to defend itself.
How the USA treats Ukraine's victory plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team have developed a plan that will bring victory over Russia closer.
On September 26, the head of state will fly to the USA to personally talk with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and presidential candidate Donald Trump. Zelenskyy will talk with them about this document in particular.
Washington is already familiar with the text. US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield made it clear that the plan was received positively.
The details of this document are currently unknown. Zelenskyy previously said that it has four strategic points and one more, which concerns post-war reconstruction.
