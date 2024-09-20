Zelensky will meet with Biden, Harris and Trump in the USA — the date is known
Zelensky will meet with Biden, Harris and Trump in the USA — the date is known

The White House
Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the USA next week. On September 26, he will meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, talks are also planned with the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy will meet with Biden, Harris and Trump

The talks will be held at the White House. It is there that the current US President Biden and Vice President Harris will meet the head of the Ukrainian state.

The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine's strategic planning and US support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The President and Vice President will emphasize their unwavering commitment to support Ukraine until it wins this war.

Information about Zelenskyy's visit to the USA is confirmed by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian state will also meet with the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy presents the plan for the victory of Ukraine in the USA.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with US President Joseph Biden to present the Victory Plan to him. The head of the Ukrainian state expects to discuss the details of this Plan, as well as the support of Ukraine from the United States in its struggle for freedom.

The President of Ukraine also plans meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, representatives of the United States Congress from both parties and the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

During his visit to the USA, Zelenskyy will speak at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly and hold meetings with representatives of American defense and energy companies.

The program of the President of Ukraine also includes talks with the leadership of international organizations and the Ukrainian community.

What is known about Ukraine's victory plan

The details of this document are unknown. Zelenskyy himself said that the plan has four main points and one more, which will be implemented after the victory.

French columnist Sylvie Kauffmann predicted Ukraine's proposals in this document. Among them is joining NATO by the end of 2024.

According to Kauffmann, Biden is unlikely to agree to this. Allegedly, Biden does not want to see Ukraine in NATO.

