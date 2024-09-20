Zelensky will meet with Biden, Harris and Trump in the USA — the date is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the USA next week. On September 26, he will meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, talks are also planned with the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy will meet with Biden, Harris and Trump to discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- The visit is scheduled for September 26, 2024.
- The President of Ukraine will present his plan for victory.
- Discussion of US support in the fight for freedom and protection from Russian aggression is expected.
- Zelenskyy will speak at the session of the UN General Assembly and will hold meetings with representatives of American companies and international organizations.
The talks will be held at the White House. It is there that the current US President Biden and Vice President Harris will meet the head of the Ukrainian state.
Information about Zelenskyy's visit to the USA is confirmed by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian state will also meet with the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy presents the plan for the victory of Ukraine in the USA.
During his visit to the USA, Zelenskyy will speak at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly and hold meetings with representatives of American defense and energy companies.
The program of the President of Ukraine also includes talks with the leadership of international organizations and the Ukrainian community.
What is known about Ukraine's victory plan
The details of this document are unknown. Zelenskyy himself said that the plan has four main points and one more, which will be implemented after the victory.
French columnist Sylvie Kauffmann predicted Ukraine's proposals in this document. Among them is joining NATO by the end of 2024.
According to Kauffmann, Biden is unlikely to agree to this. Allegedly, Biden does not want to see Ukraine in NATO.
