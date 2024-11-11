The White House announced the deadlines for the transfer of all remaining military aid to Ukraine
The White House announced the deadlines for the transfer of all remaining military aid to Ukraine

Jake Sullivan
Читати українською
Source:  CBS News

According to Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the current US President Joe Biden, Ukraine will receive all the remaining amount of military aid from Washington before the start of the second presidential term of the Republican Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • The White House announced plans to transfer all residual US military aid to Ukraine before President Trump's second term begins.
  • President Biden reaffirmed US commitment to support Ukraine as a key ally regardless of political changes in the country.
  • The United States, along with its allies, will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine to deter Russian aggression.
  • Washington's approach to the conflict in Ukraine remains unchanged, focusing on helping Kyiv secure a strong position on the battlefield.
  • The US aims to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity by supplying means of protection against Russian aggression.

Biden wants to transfer all military aid to Ukraine before Trump returns to the White House

President Biden made it clear when President Zelensky was here in Washington a few months ago that we will spend all the resources that have been given to us by Congress in a timely manner and in full. This means that by January 20, we will send to Ukraine all the resources and assistance that Congress has authorized, — said Sullivan.

According to him, current President Joe Biden still has more than two months to convince Congress and representatives of the new Trump administration that the refusal to help Ukraine will lead to great instability in Europe.

The US plans to transfer all remaining military aid to Ukraine before Trump returns to the White House
Jake Sullivan

President Biden will argue that we need continued resources for Ukraine after his term ends, because the threat to Ukraine will remain regardless of what happens on the battlefield or at the negotiating table, and the United States must not abandon its commitments to Ukraine not in front of the 50 countries that we have united to protect Ukraine both in Europe and in Asia, — emphasizes Sullivan.

Will the US change its attitude towards Ukraine after the arrival of Trump

Biden's national security adviser emphasized that Washington's approach to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has remained unchanged for the past two and a half years and consists in helping Kyiv to secure a strong position on the battlefield.

And Ukraine must decide, for the sake of its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, when and how it will sit down at the negotiating table. This should be done by the United States and the coalition of countries that we have created to continue supplying Ukraine with means of protection against brutal Russian aggression, — Sullivan added.

