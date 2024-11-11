According to Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the current US President Joe Biden, Ukraine will receive all the remaining amount of military aid from Washington before the start of the second presidential term of the Republican Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The White House announced plans to transfer all residual US military aid to Ukraine before President Trump's second term begins.
- President Biden reaffirmed US commitment to support Ukraine as a key ally regardless of political changes in the country.
- The United States, along with its allies, will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine to deter Russian aggression.
- Washington's approach to the conflict in Ukraine remains unchanged, focusing on helping Kyiv secure a strong position on the battlefield.
- The US aims to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity by supplying means of protection against Russian aggression.
Biden wants to transfer all military aid to Ukraine before Trump returns to the White House
According to him, current President Joe Biden still has more than two months to convince Congress and representatives of the new Trump administration that the refusal to help Ukraine will lead to great instability in Europe.
Will the US change its attitude towards Ukraine after the arrival of Trump
Biden's national security adviser emphasized that Washington's approach to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has remained unchanged for the past two and a half years and consists in helping Kyiv to secure a strong position on the battlefield.
