According to Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the current US President Joe Biden, Ukraine will receive all the remaining amount of military aid from Washington before the start of the second presidential term of the Republican Donald Trump.

President Biden made it clear when President Zelensky was here in Washington a few months ago that we will spend all the resources that have been given to us by Congress in a timely manner and in full. This means that by January 20, we will send to Ukraine all the resources and assistance that Congress has authorized, — said Sullivan. Share

According to him, current President Joe Biden still has more than two months to convince Congress and representatives of the new Trump administration that the refusal to help Ukraine will lead to great instability in Europe.

President Biden will argue that we need continued resources for Ukraine after his term ends, because the threat to Ukraine will remain regardless of what happens on the battlefield or at the negotiating table, and the United States must not abandon its commitments to Ukraine not in front of the 50 countries that we have united to protect Ukraine both in Europe and in Asia, — emphasizes Sullivan. Share

Will the US change its attitude towards Ukraine after the arrival of Trump

Biden's national security adviser emphasized that Washington's approach to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has remained unchanged for the past two and a half years and consists in helping Kyiv to secure a strong position on the battlefield.