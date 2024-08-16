The White House announced that they are monitoring the movement of Russian troops from positions in the occupied territory of Ukraine in the direction of the Kursk region. This was announced by the White House adviser on communications in the field of national security, John Kirby, during a conversation with journalists on August 15.

Russia transfers combat-ready units from Ukraine to Kursk

We see that some Russian units have been diverted from operations in and around Ukraine to the Kursk region. But these are only the first reports of what we are observing. I can't say for sure how many there are, or how many more there might be, or what their intentions will be, but we've started to see some Russian units redeployed to the Kursk region. Share

Kirby did not specify what exactly the goals might be for Russian troops who are being moved from positions in and around Ukraine to the Kursk region.

All I can tell you is that we have seen some units being diverted and going into the area. But it is currently unclear how many will eventually arrive and what their military mission will be. I know this answer will not satisfy you very much, but it is an honest one. We are watching this closely, but we cannot say for sure what Mr. Putin is going to do. John Kirby Advisor to the White House on communications in the field of national security

According to Kirby, due to the Ukrainian operation in Kurshchyna, Putin was faced with the dilemma of strengthening the defense in the region of the Kursk region.

Mr. Putin and the Russians had to make adjustments. We see signs that they are trying to strengthen themselves in and around the Kursk area as a result of the Ukrainian operation there. To do this, you need to take assets that were in one place doing one thing, and now they need to be directed to another. Making such decisions is definitely a dilemma.

When asked whether Putin might use nuclear weapons in response to the operation in the Kursk region, Kirby said that Putin is concerned, but the US does not see an increase in nuclear rhetoric from the Kremlin.

If he's moving troops there, he's somewhat concerned about what's going on. I don't know if this qualifies as desperation or not, but he is definitely reacting, at least in some way, to what is happening in the Kursk region. But we haven't seen or heard any escalating rhetoric, especially on nuclear weapons, in recent days. Share

In addition, according to Kirby, the US has no reason to change its own calculations or position of strategic deterrence in the matter of nuclear threats.

In the USA, the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna is increasingly favorable

U.S. officials are increasingly applauding the sudden start of the Ukrainian military offensive in the Kursk region, which has embarrassed Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, and is undermining the Kremlin's military strategy.

It is noted that as a result of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Kurshchyna, the Kremlin and the occupying army of the Russian Federation immediately found themselves in a difficult situation, and Ukraine began negotiations with the United States.