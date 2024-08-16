The White House announced that they are monitoring the movement of Russian troops from positions in the occupied territory of Ukraine in the direction of the Kursk region. This was announced by the White House adviser on communications in the field of national security, John Kirby, during a conversation with journalists on August 15.
Points of attention
- Russian units from Ukraine have been redirected to Kurshchyna.
- Putin was faced with the dilemma of strengthening the defense in the Kursk region due to the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.
- The US has not seen an increase in the Kremlin's nuclear rhetoric, but the government remains on guard.
- The Americans support the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, forcing the Kremlin to revise its military strategy.
Russia transfers combat-ready units from Ukraine to Kursk
Kirby did not specify what exactly the goals might be for Russian troops who are being moved from positions in and around Ukraine to the Kursk region.
According to Kirby, due to the Ukrainian operation in Kurshchyna, Putin was faced with the dilemma of strengthening the defense in the region of the Kursk region.
Mr. Putin and the Russians had to make adjustments. We see signs that they are trying to strengthen themselves in and around the Kursk area as a result of the Ukrainian operation there. To do this, you need to take assets that were in one place doing one thing, and now they need to be directed to another. Making such decisions is definitely a dilemma.
When asked whether Putin might use nuclear weapons in response to the operation in the Kursk region, Kirby said that Putin is concerned, but the US does not see an increase in nuclear rhetoric from the Kremlin.
In addition, according to Kirby, the US has no reason to change its own calculations or position of strategic deterrence in the matter of nuclear threats.
In the USA, the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna is increasingly favorable
U.S. officials are increasingly applauding the sudden start of the Ukrainian military offensive in the Kursk region, which has embarrassed Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, and is undermining the Kremlin's military strategy.
It is noted that as a result of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Kurshchyna, the Kremlin and the occupying army of the Russian Federation immediately found themselves in a difficult situation, and Ukraine began negotiations with the United States.
This creates a real dilemma for Putin, and we are in direct, constant contact with the Ukrainians, — emphasized US President Joe Biden.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-