The White House confirmed the transfer of long-range JSOW aerial bombs to Ukraine

The United States has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars, which will include the Joint Stand-off Weapon (JSOW) winged aerial bombs.
Biden revealed the details of the new aid to Ukraine
As noted, President Joe Biden instructed the US Department of Defense to allocate all available funds under the Security Assistance Initiative to Ukraine until the end of his presidential term.
The US Department of Defense will also provide an additional $2.4 billion in assistance, which will include:
air defense systems,
unmanned aviation complexes,
air-to-ground ammunition.
The package will also contain long-range Joint Stand-off Weapon ammunition and an additional Patriot air defense battery and missiles for it.
In addition, Biden instructed to expand the program of training Ukrainian pilots for the F-16, in particular to ensure the training of 18 more pilots next year.
What is known about the JSOW winged aerial bombs
Joint Stand-off Weapon (JSOW) The JSOW is a highly accurate guided bomb that allows long-range strikes without risking manned aircraft. It uses GPS navigation and an inertial control system to accurately engage targets on land and at sea.
The JSOW can be launched from a variety of aircraft such as the F-15, F-16, F/A-18 and F-35, making it versatile for a variety of combat scenarios.
Characteristics:
length: 4.06 m,
diameter: 33 cm,
weight: 483 kg,
wingspan: 2.7 m.
Range:
when starting from a low altitude — 22 km,
when starting from a high altitude - up to 130 km.
