The White House confirmed the transfer of long-range JSOW aerial bombs to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The White House confirmed the transfer of long-range JSOW aerial bombs to Ukraine

The White House
The White House confirmed the transfer of long-range JSOW aerial bombs to Ukraine
Читати українською

The United States has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars, which will include the Joint Stand-off Weapon (JSOW) winged aerial bombs.

Points of attention

  • The US will transfer JSOW cruise bombs to Ukraine as part of a new $7.9 billion aid package.
  • President Joe Biden allocated funds under the Security Assistance Initiative to Ukraine to ensure the country's defense capabilities.
  • The JSOW is a precision guided bomb that can be launched from a variety of aircraft such as the F-15, F-16, F/A-18 and F-35.
  • JSOW characteristics: length 4.06 m, weight 483 kg, strike range up to 130 km.
  • An additional aid package will include air defense systems and training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft.

Biden revealed the details of the new aid to Ukraine

As noted, President Joe Biden instructed the US Department of Defense to allocate all available funds under the Security Assistance Initiative to Ukraine until the end of his presidential term.

I also authorized $5.5 billion in the President's arms reduction authority to fully utilize the funding that Congress has appropriated to support Ukraine and to replenish America's stockpiles.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

The US Department of Defense will also provide an additional $2.4 billion in assistance, which will include:

  • air defense systems,

  • unmanned aviation complexes,

  • air-to-ground ammunition.

The package will also contain long-range Joint Stand-off Weapon ammunition and an additional Patriot air defense battery and missiles for it.

In addition, Biden instructed to expand the program of training Ukrainian pilots for the F-16, in particular to ensure the training of 18 more pilots next year.

What is known about the JSOW winged aerial bombs

Joint Stand-off Weapon (JSOW) The JSOW is a highly accurate guided bomb that allows long-range strikes without risking manned aircraft. It uses GPS navigation and an inertial control system to accurately engage targets on land and at sea.

The JSOW can be launched from a variety of aircraft such as the F-15, F-16, F/A-18 and F-35, making it versatile for a variety of combat scenarios.

Characteristics:

  • length: 4.06 m,

  • diameter: 33 cm,

  • weight: 483 kg,

  • wingspan: 2.7 m.

Range:

  • when starting from a low altitude — 22 km,

  • when starting from a high altitude - up to 130 km.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US may transfer F-16 missiles to Ukraine
When Ukraine can get missiles for F-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The USA allocated a new package to Ukraine for 375 million dollars. What went in there
The White House
The USA allocated a new package to Ukraine for 375 million dollars. What went in there
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The USA announced new aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The USA announced new aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?