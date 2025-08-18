The White House has released the time of meetings between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled for August 18, at 8:15 p.m. Kyiv time.

Trump will meet with Zelenskyy on the evening of August 18

Trump will meet first with Zelenskyy at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (8:15 p.m. Kyiv Time) in the Oval Office, and then with all European leaders together in the East Room of the White House at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 p.m. Kyiv Time).

The meeting will be joined by:

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte,

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,

President of Finland Alexander Stubb,

French President Emmanuel Macron,

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump, commenting on the upcoming meeting, wrote on Truth Social that the White House has a "big day" ahead.