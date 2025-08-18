The White House has released the time of meetings between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders
The White House has released the time of meetings between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders

Trump
Source:  Reuters

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled for August 18, at 8:15 p.m. Kyiv time.

Points of attention

  • President Donald Trump is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 18, at 8:15 p.m. Kyiv time, followed by a joint meeting with various European leaders.
  • The meeting will include key European figures such as Chancellor of Germany, President of France, and Prime Minister of Great Britain, among others.
  • The schedule includes a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, followed by a larger gathering with all European leaders in the East Room of the White House.

Trump will meet with Zelenskyy on the evening of August 18

Trump will meet first with Zelenskyy at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (8:15 p.m. Kyiv Time) in the Oval Office, and then with all European leaders together in the East Room of the White House at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 p.m. Kyiv Time).

The meeting will be joined by:

  • President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,

  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte,

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,

  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,

  • President of Finland Alexander Stubb,

  • French President Emmanuel Macron,

  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump, commenting on the upcoming meeting, wrote on Truth Social that the White House has a "big day" ahead.

Never before have so many European leaders been here at the same time. It is a great honor for me to host them!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

