The White House hinted at a US invasion of Greenland

Currently, the focus of US President Donald Trump and his team is on various scenarios for acquiring Greenland. However, the White House is also considering involving the US Armed Forces to achieve its main goal.

US troops may launch invasion of Greenland

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt spoke about the progress of discussions within Donald Trump's team.

According to the latter, the American leader "made it clear that the acquisition of Greenland is a US national security priority."

In addition, Levitt argues that it could also play an important role in deterring America's enemies in the Arctic region.

However, she did not specify who specifically she was talking about.

The President and his team are discussing a number of options to achieve this important foreign policy goal, and, of course, the use of the US Armed Forces is always an option that the commander in chief can use, a White House spokeswoman officially confirmed. Share

By the way, journalists also asked House Speaker Mike Johnson whether he supported a scenario with military action in Greenland — he denied it.