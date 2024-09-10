The White House sent a classified report to Congress on the strategy for Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden has sent a secret report to Congress about its war strategy in Ukraine.

What is known about the report sent to Congress regarding Ukraine

According to the congressman's assistant, the report was sent to lawmakers on September 9, but they have not yet had time to consider it. Two other anonymous sources also confirmed receipt of the report.

It comes months after the $61 billion relief law passed in April set a June deadline.

In the two and a half years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the US Congress has approved the allocation of almost 175 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine and allied countries.

After several months of delay, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a $95 billion supplemental spending bill in April, providing $61 billion in funding for Ukraine, as well as billions of dollars for Israel, civilians in conflict zones around the world, and "anti-communist China" in the Indo-Pacific region.

This law also obliged the Biden administration to present a detailed strategy for Ukraine by the beginning of June.

Biden is trying to save money for Ukraine

Journalists learned that most of the $7.8 billion provided for Ukraine by the draft law that Biden signed in April was not used.

Currently, the White House is doing everything possible to save the remaining $6 billion.

What is important to understand is that the deadline for their use is approaching — September 30, which is the end of the 2024 fiscal year. That's when all this money can simply burn.

According to insiders, the US State Department intends to include the extension of authority in the Continuing Resolution, a short-term emergency spending bill that the Senate and House of Representatives must pass this month to avoid a shutdown on September 30.