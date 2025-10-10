The World Bank has significantly worsened the forecast for the Ukrainian economy

Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev reported that the World Bank has radically lowered its GDP growth forecast from 5.2% to 2%.

What does the World Bank predict?

As Sobolev explained, the World Bank relied in its forecasts on the war ending in 2025.

That is why analysts believed that the situation in Ukraine would be much better.

"When these forecasts are revised, they accordingly reduce growth to the real level. The Ministry of Economy estimates growth next year at approximately 2.5%, and we are maintaining this forecast," the Minister of Economy said. Share

He also added that according to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Economy, in August 2025, compared to August 2024, GDP growth was recorded at about 5.3%.

What is important to understand is that the key impulses were the increase in activity in construction, the processing industry, and agriculture.