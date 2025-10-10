The World Bank has significantly worsened the forecast for the Ukrainian economy

Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev reported that the World Bank has radically lowered its GDP growth forecast from 5.2% to 2%.
- The Ministry of Economy's preliminary estimates show promising growth signals, contrasting with Russia's slowing growth trends, with expected growth rates of 3-4% in the coming months.
- Understanding the implications of the World Bank's projections is vital in navigating the economic landscape of Ukraine, especially with a focus on key growth sectors and strategic investment opportunities.
As Sobolev explained, the World Bank relied in its forecasts on the war ending in 2025.
That is why analysts believed that the situation in Ukraine would be much better.
He also added that according to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Economy, in August 2025, compared to August 2024, GDP growth was recorded at about 5.3%.
What is important to understand is that the key impulses were the increase in activity in construction, the processing industry, and agriculture.
