The World Bank provided Ukraine with $290 million — for what purposes?

The state budget of Ukraine received $290 million in funding from the World Bank within the framework of the implementation of the "Sustainable, Inclusive and Environmentally Balanced Entrepreneurship" (RISE) program.

Funding became possible based on the results of the government's implementation of the program indicators planned for 2025 in key areas.

This includes promoting the entry of small and medium-sized businesses into export markets, implementing environmental and social standards in entrepreneurship financing programs, developing digital services for entrepreneurs, and simplifying licensing procedures.

Key agreements were signed between Ukraine and the World Bank in November 2024, launching the program. The total funding provided under the current agreements under the program is $681 million.

In particular, in 2024, for the implementation of the relevant indicators, 250 million USD was already attracted to the general fund of the state budget.

The RISE program will provide support to at least 20,000 small and medium-sized enterprises by 2027, the ministry reports.