The wreckage of a Russian drone was found in Romania. What will they do

On September 8, two Russian drones of the "Shaheed" type violated the airspace of the NATO country. The Ministry of National Defence of Romania reported that they found the remains of a Russian kamikaze drone near the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

The remains of a Russian drone were found in Romania

The agency noted that drones flew into the territory of the country on September 8, during an attack on civilian objects and port infrastructure of Ukraine.

Teams of the Ministry of National Defense, in cooperation with specialists of the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, investigated the vicinity of the city of Periprava, in Tulcea County, from where they picked up fragments of a Russian-made drone, and they will be checked, according to legal procedures. Share

Specialists are also going to conduct research activities in the vicinity of Karaorman. There is a possibility that a second Russian drone fell there.

The remains of "Shaheed" were found in a swampy area far from populated areas. Not a single infrastructure object on the territory of Romania was affected.

Why Romania did not shoot down the "martyrs"

Prime Minister Marcela Čolaku said that the drones were being monitored in real time. F-16 fighters took to the sky.

"Shahedy" decided not to shoot down, because they did not threaten the infrastructure.

Cholaku characterizes this situation as a provocation. In his opinion, Russia is trying to check how the states neighboring Ukraine will react to similar incidents.

"Shaheds" cross borders with other countries

From 2023, Russian drones began to periodically violate the airspace of other countries. Most often, they flew to Belarus and Romania.

On the night of September 8, a drone with explosives violated the airspace of Latvia. He flew into the country from Belarus.

Shahed was equipped with an explosive device. According to the commander of the Latvian army, Lieutenant General Leonid Kalnins, it was destroyed only after the Russian drone crashed.