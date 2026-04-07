"There are bad people." Vance lashed out at Ukraine's security services with accusations
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Politics
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"There are bad people." Vance lashed out at Ukraine's security services with accusations

Vance criticizes Ukraine again
Читати українською

US Vice President J.D. Vance has begun publicly alleging that "there are bad people" in Ukraine's intelligence services who tried to interfere in both the US and Hungarian elections. Despite this, he has provided no evidence.

Points of attention

  • Allegations include claims of Ukrainian special services influencing American and Hungarian elections, emphasizing the complexity of the situation.
  • Vance's controversial statements raise questions about the relationship between the US, Ukraine, and Hungary, with implications on international politics.

Vance criticizes Ukraine again

Trump's associate began to invent that "there are elements in the Ukrainian special services who are trying to influence the course of the American elections, the Hungarian elections."

"I try to remind myself that Ukraine, like the United States, is a very complicated place. There are good people and there are bad people. There are people who try to interfere in other countries' elections, and there are people who just say, 'We believe in sovereignty for all, and that's what we support.'"

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

Moreover, Trump's henchman began to assure that there were people in the Ukrainian system who were campaigning with the Democrats just a few weeks before the presidential election in November 2024.

Vance believes that Viktor Orban is fighting back against Ukrainian special services.

He also predicted that the head of the Hungarian government would remain in power after the parliamentary elections on April 12.

And no matter what certain elements in the Ukrainian system think of me or anyone else, I truly believe that it is in the interests of Ukraine, in the interests of Europe and Hungary, in the interests of the United States, for this war to end as quickly as possible,” Vance cynically stated.

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