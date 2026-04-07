US Vice President J.D. Vance has begun publicly alleging that "there are bad people" in Ukraine's intelligence services who tried to interfere in both the US and Hungarian elections. Despite this, he has provided no evidence.
Points of attention
- Allegations include claims of Ukrainian special services influencing American and Hungarian elections, emphasizing the complexity of the situation.
- Vance's controversial statements raise questions about the relationship between the US, Ukraine, and Hungary, with implications on international politics.
Vance criticizes Ukraine again
Trump's associate began to invent that "there are elements in the Ukrainian special services who are trying to influence the course of the American elections, the Hungarian elections."
Moreover, Trump's henchman began to assure that there were people in the Ukrainian system who were campaigning with the Democrats just a few weeks before the presidential election in November 2024.
Vance believes that Viktor Orban is fighting back against Ukrainian special services.
He also predicted that the head of the Hungarian government would remain in power after the parliamentary elections on April 12.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-