US Vice President J.D. Vance has begun publicly alleging that "there are bad people" in Ukraine's intelligence services who tried to interfere in both the US and Hungarian elections. Despite this, he has provided no evidence.

Vance criticizes Ukraine again

Trump's associate began to invent that "there are elements in the Ukrainian special services who are trying to influence the course of the American elections, the Hungarian elections."

"I try to remind myself that Ukraine, like the United States, is a very complicated place. There are good people and there are bad people. There are people who try to interfere in other countries' elections, and there are people who just say, 'We believe in sovereignty for all, and that's what we support.'" J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

Moreover, Trump's henchman began to assure that there were people in the Ukrainian system who were campaigning with the Democrats just a few weeks before the presidential election in November 2024.

Vance believes that Viktor Orban is fighting back against Ukrainian special services.

He also predicted that the head of the Hungarian government would remain in power after the parliamentary elections on April 12.