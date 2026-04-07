US Congress initiates impeachment of Pentagon chief
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World
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US Congress initiates impeachment of Pentagon chief

Hegseth could be impeached
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

One of the representatives of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party, Yassamine Ansari, has officially confirmed that she is initiating impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the US invasion of Iran.

Points of attention

  • Congresswoman Yassamine Ansari leading the impeachment charge against Hegseth for reckless endangerment and war crimes.
  • Congress addressing concerns regarding the war in the Middle East and potential consequences for American service members.

Hegseth could be impeached

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump makes key decisions in the US war against Iran, the head of the Pentagon is also under a barrage of criticism.

He came into the spotlight after the resignations of Homeland Security Secretary Christie Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In light of recent events, Congresswoman Yassamine Ansari publicly announced that she will file articles of impeachment against Hegseth in the coming days for "repeated violations of her oath and constitutional duties."

What is important to understand is that the head of the Pentagon is one of the least popular members of the government.

Given that the war in the Middle East has led to significant losses in the American army, Hegset's rating continues to decline rapidly.

"Hegset's reckless endangerment of American service members and repeated war crimes... are grounds for impeachment and removal from office," Yassamine Ansari emphasized.

Amid recent events, she also called on the government to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office over his "crazy statements" about the war.

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