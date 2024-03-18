There can be no legitimacy. Zelenskyi reacted to the Russian pseudo-elections

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, said that there is no legitimacy in "simulating the elections of the President of Russia and there cannot be."

In his address on March 17, Zelensky said that these days the Russian dictator is simulating another election.

It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure, as has often happened in history, is simply sick of power and is doing everything to rule forever. There is no evil that he will not commit to prolong his personal power. And there is no one in the world who would be immune from this. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President thanked every state, leader, and international organization that calls and will call these things by their names.

Everything that Russia does on the occupied territory of Ukraine is a crime. For everything done by the Russian murderers in this war and for the sake of Putin's lifetime power, there must be a just retribution. He is most afraid of only one thing - justice. There is no legitimacy in this simulation of elections and there cannot be. This person should end up on the dock in The Hague - that's what we have to ensure. Everyone in the world who values life and decency.

Fake presidential elections in the Russian Federation: what is known

The so-called presidential "elections" were held in the Russian Federation on March 15-17.

As of the evening of March 17, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has already announced that Putin is already in the lead in the presidential elections.

87.97% of voters cast their vote for him. It is noted that 24.4% of votes have already been processed in the country.

Mock elections were also held in the occupied territories of Ukraine, where more than 90% "voted" for Putin.