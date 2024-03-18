There can be no legitimacy. Zelenskyi reacted to the Russian pseudo-elections

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, said that there is no legitimacy in "simulating the elections of the President of Russia and there cannot be."
Zelenskyi commented on the pseudo-elections of the President of the Russian Federation
In his address on March 17, Zelensky said that these days the Russian dictator is simulating another election.
The President thanked every state, leader, and international organization that calls and will call these things by their names.
Fake presidential elections in the Russian Federation: what is known
The so-called presidential "elections" were held in the Russian Federation on March 15-17.
As of the evening of March 17, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has already announced that Putin is already in the lead in the presidential elections.
87.97% of voters cast their vote for him. It is noted that 24.4% of votes have already been processed in the country.
Mock elections were also held in the occupied territories of Ukraine, where more than 90% "voted" for Putin.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that the holding of "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine - is illegal and will not have any legal consequences.
