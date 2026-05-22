There have been 54 clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 54 times.
Points of attention
- 54 clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with multiple attacks on Ukrainian positions since the beginning of the day.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion, detailing the various directions of attacks and clashes.
Current situation on the front on May 22
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 43 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, in addition, it carried out four air strikes, dropping seven guided bombs.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Novovasylivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, one clash occurred today near the settlement of Hlushkivka.
In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five clashes in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, and Lyman, and two more attempts by the invaders to advance near Torske and Ozerne are currently underway.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 17 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Verbovye and Zaporizhzhia. One clash continues to this day.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Girke, Zaliznychne, Vozdvizhivka, Olenokostyantynivka, and Charivne. One clash is ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy carried out one attack on the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Hola Prystan.
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