There have been 54 clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 43 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, in addition, it carried out four air strikes, dropping seven guided bombs.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, one clash occurred today near the settlement of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five clashes in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, and Lyman, and two more attempts by the invaders to advance near Torske and Ozerne are currently underway.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.