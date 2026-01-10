There have been almost 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 10.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion

Two clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five guided bombs, and carried out 61 attacks, including seven from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Grafske and Vilcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Peshchanye — three attacks were repelled by our defenders, and three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Drobysheve, Seredne, and Novoselivka; clashes are ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Dronivka area.