There have been almost 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 68.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully holding back multiple offensive attempts by the Russian occupiers on various fronts.
- Nearly 70 clashes have been recorded between the AFU and Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
Current situation on the front on January 10
Operational information as of 16:00 10.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion
Two clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five guided bombs, and carried out 61 attacks, including seven from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Grafske and Vilcha.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Peshchanye — three attacks were repelled by our defenders, and three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Drobysheve, Seredne, and Novoselivka; clashes are ongoing.
On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Dronivka area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried nine times to penetrate our defenses near Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pol, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka and Torske.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytskyi and Filia. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 22 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zlagoda, Rybne, Solodke and towards Oleksiivka, two clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, 11 clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Hulyaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene and towards Dobropillya, Olenokostyantynivka, Svyatopetrivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing. The settlements of Novoukrainka and Shevchenko were hit by airstrikes by KABs.
In the Dnieper direction, there was one fruitless attempt by the Russians to improve their position.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-