"There is damage at 44 locations". The Air Force announced the consequences of the Russian night attack
"There is damage at 44 locations". The Air Force announced the consequences of the Russian night attack

Odessa region
Source:  online.ua

In Ukraine, there is damage at 44 locations as a result of the Russian missile and drone attack. The majority of these, 28 locations, are in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

  • The Russian night attack in Ukraine resulted in damage at 44 locations, with a majority in Kyiv and the surrounding region.
  • Most of the damage was caused by falling debris from destroyed Iskander-M and KN23 ballistic missiles and drones.
  • The air defense systems intercepted a significant number of the missiles and drones used by the Russian troops during the attack.

Russian night attack caused damage to 44 locations in Ukraine

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

Ignat noted that a final summary of the Russian attack — in more detail — will be possible in the evening, or even the next day, since the geography of the Russian terrorist attacks was extensive, not only in the capital.

The enemy also attacked Odessa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In total, we have damage today, meaning losses, at 44 locations across the country. The vast majority are in the Kyiv region, 28 locations.

Yuri Ignat

Yuri Ignat

Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Ignat, there are direct hits, but most of the damage is the result of falling debris from destroyed missiles and drones. This is mainly due to the fact that the occupiers actively used ballistic missiles on Kyiv.

These are 9 Iskander-M and KN23 missiles. And 6 out of 9 missiles were intercepted by air defense. In particular, the Patriot systems, as the President of Ukraine noted, really worked effectively today. 2 aeroballistic missiles were also shot down. "Kinzhal" is also ballistics.

The Russian occupiers carried out another massive missile and drone terror attack on Ukraine on the night of November 14. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian troops used 449 air attack weapons — 19 missiles and 430 drones of various types.

In Kyiv, which was the main focus of the enemy attack, 35 people have already been injured due to the enemy attack, and six people have died.

