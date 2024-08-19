There was an explosion at a petrochemical plant in Bashkiria of the Russian Federation — video

In Russian Bashkiria, an explosion rang out on the territory of the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant. The Russians claim that the cause was the blowing of the pipeline.

What is known about the explosion in Bashkiria

As noted, after the explosion, a fire broke out at the enterprise in Sterlitamak — its videos appeared on local telegram channels.

RosZMI reports that in the morning the pipeline was blown at the plant. As a result of the explosion, 3 people were injured — 2 gas rescuers of the enterprise and 1 eyewitness, they were hospitalized.

Drones attacked a refinery in Russian Bashkiria

On May 9, drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Salavat (Bashkyria), which is more than 1,300 kilometers from the front line.

A fire broke out on the territory of the plant. At the same time, there were allegedly no victims.

At first there was a characteristic sound, then an explosion rang out. One of the installations on the territory of the enterprise was previously damaged, rosZMI noted. Share

Note that the plant belongs to Gazprom.

Also, on the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU combine oil depot in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

A fire broke out on the spot as a result of the attack, which continues to this day.