There will be new sanctions decisions by Ukraine against Russia — Zelenskyy

Tomorrow there will be decrees on new sanctions decisions, which will be a continuation of pressure from partners on Russia for the war it unleashed.

Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address.

There will be new sanctions decisions from us — to increase pressure from our partners on Russia for this war, and our sanctions, which we will actually implement jointly with our partners, so that the world puts pressure on the aggressor exactly as needed to weaken Russia's ability to wage war. The decrees will be issued tomorrow. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President also announced that Ukraine's proposals for sanctions will be forwarded to all strong partner jurisdictions.

Zelenskyy also stated that this evening — American time — the Ukrainian delegation should be in the United States of America, and the dialogue will be continued based on the points from Geneva.