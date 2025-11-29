There will be new sanctions decisions by Ukraine against Russia — Zelenskyy
Tomorrow there will be decrees on new sanctions decisions, which will be a continuation of pressure from partners on Russia for the war it unleashed.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy announces new sanctions decisions against Russia to increase pressure on the aggressor for the war it unleashed.
  • Ukraine is collaborating with strong partner jurisdictions to implement sanctions that will weaken Russia's ability to wage war.

Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address.

There will be new sanctions decisions from us — to increase pressure from our partners on Russia for this war, and our sanctions, which we will actually implement jointly with our partners, so that the world puts pressure on the aggressor exactly as needed to weaken Russia's ability to wage war. The decrees will be issued tomorrow.

The President also announced that Ukraine's proposals for sanctions will be forwarded to all strong partner jurisdictions.

Zelenskyy also stated that this evening — American time — the Ukrainian delegation should be in the United States of America, and the dialogue will be continued based on the points from Geneva.

Diplomacy remains active. The American side is being constructive, and it is quite realistic to finalize steps in the coming days to determine how to end the war with dignity. The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities.

