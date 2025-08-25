"These are not concessions". Zelenskyy assessed Russia's readiness to end the war against Ukraine

No statements by Russia that it is "ready not to continue occupying Ukraine" are concessions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a meeting with German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.

Zelenskyy assessed Russia's readiness to end the war against Ukraine

The president doubts Russia's readiness to end the war against Ukraine.

As for Russia's concessions, I don't know about them. I don't think the things that were said by the Russian side, that they are ready not to continue occupying Ukraine, are concessions. I don't think that concessions are the fact that they are offering us to withdraw from territories that Russia does not control and does not have the corresponding capabilities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President also noted that even dialogue about this is outside international law. According to him, the timing of the leaders' meeting depends solely on the Russian side, as well as the United States.

Because it was the United States of America that proposed a ceasefire, let me remind you, on March 7. We supported it without any conditions. I think that this came as a surprise to the "Russians". And then the "Russians" found other reasons why not to stop this war.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine and its partners are working to end the war.