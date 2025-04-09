They are fighting against Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced that there are over 150 Chinese citizens in the Russian army

At least 155 Chinese citizens are fighting in the Russian army, information about whom is known to Ukrainian special services, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with journalists.
Points of attention
The President noted that there could be many more such mercenaries.
He named two captured Chinese citizens — Wang Guangjun, born in 1991, and Chang Renbo, born in 1998.
The Public received documents from sources in the special services, which indicate that more than 150 Chinese citizens signed contracts, mostly in the second half of 2024, while there are also those who were selected for military service as early as 2023. They serve in various units - the 255th Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 136th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment, and others.
Chinese citizens fight as gunners, riflemen, and grenade launchers, mostly with the rank of private.
As of April 2025, the recruitment of Chinese citizens into the Russian army is ongoing.
On April 8, two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army were captured in the Donetsk region. President Zelensky compared them to representatives of other countries that support Russia, such as Iran and North Korea.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is verifying information about the capture of Chinese soldiers in Ukraine.
