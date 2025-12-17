"They are gaining the upper hand over Russia". Military expert Reisner highly praised Ukrainian naval drones

The successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in naval warfare often go unnoticed, although it was thanks to the innovative use of surface and underwater drones that the Russian fleet was forced to retreat to ports, but even there it does not feel safe.

Military expert Reisner highly praised the Sea Baby naval drones

This was stated by Austrian military expert, head of the Officer Training Institute of the Theresian Military Academy, Colonel Markus Reisner, commenting on the defeat of a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk.

Amid the cautiously pessimistic reports about Ukraine, what is often overlooked is that in the domain of naval warfare, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly prevailed over the Russians. And this is for a country that does not have a significant naval force. Marcus Reisner Military expert

According to the expert, the key to this success for Ukraine, which does not have a powerful classical fleet, was the innovative use of naval drones.

The reason for this lies in the innovative use of surface and underwater naval drones, to which the Russian fleet has not yet found effective means of countering. Share

As Reisner emphasized, as a result, the Russian fleet in the Black Sea "has mostly retreated to ports where it is virtually deprived of the opportunity to operate." At the same time, Russian warships are not safe there either.

Even there, Ukrainians manage to deliver effective strikes again and again.

According to his assessment, the destruction of the Varshavyanka-class submarine, which was a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, will have an impact on Russia's ability to launch massive missile strikes, but this effect will be limited.

At the same time, he drew attention to the strategic consequences of Ukraine's successful use of underwater naval drones.

This leads to the tying up of additional Russian forces at sea. No ship can be considered safe anymore. Share

On December 15, in the port of Novorossiysk, Russia, the Sub Sea Baby underwater drones of the Security Service of Ukraine for the first time in history blew up the Russian class 636.3 submarine "Varshavyanka". As a result of the explosion, the submarine suffered critical damage and was effectively put out of action. The submarine was carrying four launchers of "Caliber" cruise missiles, which the enemy uses to strike at the territory of Ukraine.