They are going to announce a forced evacuation in Kharkiv Oblast. Where exactly

The Defence Council of the Kharkiv region will consider the issue of forced evacuation of the population from 29 settlements in the Kupyan district. The reason is the escalation of hostilities in the direction, as the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov told on the air of the telethon.

Points of attention

  • In the Kharkiv region, the issue of the forced evacuation of residents in the Kupyan direction due to the escalation of hostilities will be considered.
  • Russian troops carry out assaults and shelling of critical infrastructure facilities, depriving the civilian population of electricity and communal services.
  • The Regional Defence Council will consider the issue of forced evacuation of families with children from 29 settlements.
  • The situation in Kharkiv Oblast remains tense, with enemy attacks in three directions: Kupyansk, Vovchansk and Lipetsk.

A forced evacuation may be announced in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Kupian direction, the situation remains difficult, but stable and controlled. However, the enemy destroys the infrastructure every day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the situation is difficult - the enemy has carried out 12 assault attacks in a day, some of which are still ongoing

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv OVA

The Russians are shelling critical infrastructure facilities. They cannot be restored quickly, which means that the population is deprived of electricity and other communal services.

According to the head of the OVA, the Defence Council of the Kharkiv region will consider the issue of announcing a forced evacuation.

At the next Defence Council, we will consider the decision regarding the Kupyan district: in 29 settlements, we will propose to carry out mandatory evacuation of families with children. We have to take out approximately 270 children with their parents, — Sinegubov said.

In case of announcement of forced evacuation, families with children will be immediately removed from three communities of Kharkiv Region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

The enemy is trying to advance in three directions: Kupyansk, Vovchansk and Lipetsk.

The latter in the reports of the General Staff are united in one direction — Kharkiv.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction.

The Russians tried to advance near Liptsi and Vovchansk. In total, four combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction on September 10.

