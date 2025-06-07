"They are ignoring all peace proposals". Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted harshly to Russia's barbaric attack on Kharkiv, which left one person dead and over 40 injured.
Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia amid the attack on Kharkiv
He said this in his evening video address.
Zelenskyy noted that these are Russian strikes not "in response", but for destruction.
They want the complete destruction of life. And in absolutely all cities and villages in the occupied territory, you can really see what the arrival of Russia means. The only thing the occupiers care about is the military infrastructure and their ability to take everything valuable out of Ukraine.
The President noted that in more than 11 years of Russia's war against Ukraine, they have brought only one new thing to our land, and this is truly the most common Russian product — ruins and death.
