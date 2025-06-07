"They are ignoring all peace proposals". Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia amid the attack on Kharkiv

He said this in his evening video address.

Now in Kharkiv they are providing assistance to people who were injured by Russian bombs. It was a brutal strike on the city in the middle of the day, and in fact they have been hitting our city of Kharkiv all day long. Last night there was a massive drone strike on Kharkiv, now there are air bombs. Dozens of people were injured in a day. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to the family and friends. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that these are Russian strikes not "in response", but for destruction.

They want the complete destruction of life. And in absolutely all cities and villages in the occupied territory, you can really see what the arrival of Russia means. The only thing the occupiers care about is the military infrastructure and their ability to take everything valuable out of Ukraine.

The President noted that in more than 11 years of Russia's war against Ukraine, they have brought only one new thing to our land, and this is truly the most common Russian product — ruins and death.