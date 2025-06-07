"They are ignoring all peace proposals". Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"They are ignoring all peace proposals". Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted harshly to Russia's barbaric attack on Kharkiv, which left one person dead and over 40 injured.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the world to increase pressure on Russia following barbaric attacks in Kharkiv.
  • Russian strikes on Ukraine are aimed at death and destruction, with a disregard for peace proposals and reconciliation.
  • The only 'new thing' Russia has brought to Ukraine in over 11 years of war is ruins and death, emphasizing the need to hold them accountable.

Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia amid the attack on Kharkiv

He said this in his evening video address.

Now in Kharkiv they are providing assistance to people who were injured by Russian bombs. It was a brutal strike on the city in the middle of the day, and in fact they have been hitting our city of Kharkiv all day long. Last night there was a massive drone strike on Kharkiv, now there are air bombs. Dozens of people were injured in a day. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to the family and friends.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that these are Russian strikes not "in response", but for destruction.

They want the complete destruction of life. And in absolutely all cities and villages in the occupied territory, you can really see what the arrival of Russia means. The only thing the occupiers care about is the military infrastructure and their ability to take everything valuable out of Ukraine.

The President noted that in more than 11 years of Russia's war against Ukraine, they have brought only one new thing to our land, and this is truly the most common Russian product — ruins and death.

We must continue to counteract this. I thank everyone in the world who is helping. We cannot weaken any form of pressure on Russia — neither the formats that have already been applied, nor the methods of pressure that are being prepared. The Russians are preparing to continue the war, ignoring all peace proposals. They must be held accountable for this.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's large-scale attack on Kharkiv — there are dead and injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Details of the Russian Federation's massive attack on Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aviation bombed the center of Kharkiv — one person was killed and injured
Igor Terekhov
Russia bombed Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The number of injured in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv has increased rapidly
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?