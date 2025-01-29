Russian soldiers are being sent to the Kursk sector for refusing to renew their contracts. This was learned from the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH.

Russian soldiers are being intimidated by the Kursk salient

An ATES agent in the Russian Armed Forces reports pressure on soldiers from the command of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade.

Military personnel are being forced en masse to sign contracts for at least 3 years, and those who refuse will be transferred to the Kursk direction. At the same time, the command is opaquely hinting at what their path will end there — "zeroing out" in meat assaults.

The ATES called on the soldiers of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade to fight criminal commanders and join the partisan movement in order to end this war faster and survive!

Russian military personnel do not want to serve in the Kherson region's TOT

An agent of the ATESH movement among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces reports that in the 61st Separate Marine Brigade, soldiers are put under pressure and leave is granted only to those who agree to extend their contracts.

At the same time, more and more servicemen are trying to escape from the combat zone, terminate their contract, or avoid its extension. Share

The command is forced to take such measures due to difficulties in recruiting new "volunteers." At the same time, problems with supplies are only growing, salaries are paid with delays, and in the event of death, you will not even be taken off the battlefield — you will simply be left behind or recorded as "missing."