They don't want to die. Trump reveals his plan for Iran

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he plans to reach an agreement with Iran and persuade Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.
Points of attention
- Trump believes that reaching an agreement with Iran will help reduce conflict in the region.
- Israel may stop bombing if negotiations between the US and Iran are successful.
Trump explained how he plans to stop Iran
According to the head of the White House, he plans to sign an "agreement" with Iran to maintain its non-nuclear status.
The American leader believes that if he can reach an agreement with Iran, Israel will eventually stop bombing.
Despite this, Donald Trump did not want to say how he plans to negotiate with Tehran.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-