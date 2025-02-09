They don't want to die. Trump reveals his plan for Iran
Category
World
Publication date

They don't want to die. Trump reveals his plan for Iran

Trump explained how he plans to stop Iran
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Post

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he plans to reach an agreement with Iran and persuade Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.

Points of attention

  • Trump believes that reaching an agreement with Iran will help reduce conflict in the region.
  • Israel may stop bombing if negotiations between the US and Iran are successful.

Trump explained how he plans to stop Iran

According to the head of the White House, he plans to sign an "agreement" with Iran to maintain its non-nuclear status.

I like that option better than bombing the hell out of it... They don't want to die. Nobody wants to die.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader believes that if he can reach an agreement with Iran, Israel will eventually stop bombing.

Despite this, Donald Trump did not want to say how he plans to negotiate with Tehran.

"I wouldn't like to say what I'm going to tell them. It's not very good... I could say (in future negotiations — ed.) what I have to say to them, and I hope they decide not to do what they're thinking of doing now. And I think they'll be really pleased," the American leader said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a big mistake regarding Russia. Why it is dangerous for Ukraine
Trump did not calculate all the steps to maximize pressure on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
It will be quick. Trump discussed ending the war with Putin
Details of Trump-Putin talks
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine
Trump revealed his plans for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?