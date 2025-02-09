They don't want to die. Trump reveals his plan for Iran

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he plans to reach an agreement with Iran and persuade Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.

Trump explained how he plans to stop Iran

According to the head of the White House, he plans to sign an "agreement" with Iran to maintain its non-nuclear status.

I like that option better than bombing the hell out of it... They don't want to die. Nobody wants to die. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader believes that if he can reach an agreement with Iran, Israel will eventually stop bombing.

Despite this, Donald Trump did not want to say how he plans to negotiate with Tehran.