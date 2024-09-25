They financed the Russian agency. A network of underground online brokers was liquidated in Ukraine

The Security Service and BEB exposed a network of underground online services that operated through the Russian payment system Webmoney, banned in Ukraine. According to the available data, part of the transfers through this platform were intended to finance the Russian agency in our country.

As a result of comprehensive measures in 10 regions of Ukraine, 12 dealers suspected of illegal activity were exposed.

According to the case materials, the participants of the "scheme" illegally accepted electronic funds from clients, including from the Russian Federation, and then converted them into the required currency and transferred them to bank details or in cash.

In this way, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the dealers have transferred tens of millions in hryvnia equivalent through their exchangers.

From each transaction, the participants had their "percentage". To search for potential customers, they used specialized sites where advertisements were placed.

During searches in Ternopil, Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia regions, computer equipment, mobile phones and bank cards with evidence of crimes were seized.

Currently, all 12 persons involved have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 200 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal actions with transfer documents, payment cards and other means of access to bank accounts, electronic money, equipment for their production).

The issue of additional qualification of perpetrators' actions under Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by crime).

What is known about the arrested traitor

The SSU detained a military man in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason. The suspect was correcting Russian missile strikes on his armed forces brigade and planned to flee to Russia.

According to the investigation, the 45-year-old resident of Kharkiv, who was mobilized in August of this year, was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence.

He was tasked with correcting an airstrike on one of his brigade's units. In exchange, he received a promise of "evacuation" to Russia, where he planned to join the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to participate in the war against Ukraine.