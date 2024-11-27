They set up an explosion in Zhytomyr. Law enforcement officers detained agents of the special services of the Russian Federation

The National Police and SBU detained the perpetrators involved in the terrorist attack that took place in Zhytomyr. Agents recruited by Russia organized an explosion near the district police headquarters.
What is known about the detained criminals
As noted, on November 20, a group of people carried out an explosion, as a result of which a police officer was injured. In the course of the investigation, it was established that five people were involved in the crime, acting on the orders of the Russian special services.
Among the detainees are four residents of Zhytomyr aged 15, 16, 18 and 20, as well as a 46-year-old resident of Kharkiv, previously convicted of robbery, robbery and rape.
At the scene of the explosion, the police recovered the remnants of an explosive device, including nails, a mobile phone and a remote video camera.
The law enforcement officers found out that the criminals acted according to the clear instructions of curators from Russia.
The attackers created a "trial sample", conducted tests and filmed it for a report to Russian curators. On November 20, they installed a video camera near the administrative building, and later placed a bag with an explosive device nearby, which was activated remotely.
What is the punishment for the detainees?
The arrest took place on November 21. The extras were charged with suspicion under 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).
Their involvement in other crimes organized with the participation of Russian special services is currently being investigated. Perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison.
