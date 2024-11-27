They set up an explosion in Zhytomyr. Law enforcement officers detained agents of the special services of the Russian Federation
National Police of Ukraine
The National Police and SBU detained the perpetrators involved in the terrorist attack that took place in Zhytomyr. Agents recruited by Russia organized an explosion near the district police headquarters.

Points of attention

  • In Zhytomyr, law enforcement officers detained the attackers who organized an explosion near the police building on behalf of Russia.
  • The detained agents especially followed the instructions of curators from Russia, buying materials and making an explosive device.
  • Suspects have been charged with a terrorist act, and their involvement in other crimes is being investigated.
  • According to Ukrainian legislation, perpetrators of a terrorist attack face up to 12 years in prison.
  • The recorded video of the explosion and the reporting of the criminals to the curators can help to establish the full version of the events and their involvement in other crimes.

What is known about the detained criminals

As noted, on November 20, a group of people carried out an explosion, as a result of which a police officer was injured. In the course of the investigation, it was established that five people were involved in the crime, acting on the orders of the Russian special services.

Among the detainees are four residents of Zhytomyr aged 15, 16, 18 and 20, as well as a 46-year-old resident of Kharkiv, previously convicted of robbery, robbery and rape.

At the scene of the explosion, the police recovered the remnants of an explosive device, including nails, a mobile phone and a remote video camera.

Photo — t.me/UA_National_Police

The law enforcement officers found out that the criminals acted according to the clear instructions of curators from Russia.

Before the crime, the man from Kharkiv arrived in Zhytomyr, where he bought mobile phones and starter packs, which he left in a prearranged place. Two of the Zhytomyr accomplices took this package, and the other two bought chemical components, nails and other materials for making explosives from hardware stores.

Photo — t.me/UA_National_Police

The attackers created a "trial sample", conducted tests and filmed it for a report to Russian curators. On November 20, they installed a video camera near the administrative building, and later placed a bag with an explosive device nearby, which was activated remotely.

What is the punishment for the detainees?

The arrest took place on November 21. The extras were charged with suspicion under 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

Their involvement in other crimes organized with the participation of Russian special services is currently being investigated. Perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison.

