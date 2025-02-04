Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon, who is a pro-Russian politician, unexpectedly for everyone began to fantasize about the "Moldovan lands of Ukraine", which are allegedly "divided" by some European leaders.
Dodon encroaches on the sovereign territory of Ukraine
As is known, Igor Dodon is currently the head of the pro-Russian Party of Socialists of Moldova and is actively involved in spreading Kremlin narratives.
This time, he decided to allegedly "make a remark to some politicians of the European Union, Romania, and others who are already dividing the lands of Ukraine."
In addition, the pro-Russian politician began to publicly complain that "Soviet Moldova was deprived of the status of a maritime state."
