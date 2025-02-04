Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon, who is a pro-Russian politician, unexpectedly for everyone began to fantasize about the "Moldovan lands of Ukraine", which are allegedly "divided" by some European leaders.

Dodon encroaches on the sovereign territory of Ukraine

As is known, Igor Dodon is currently the head of the pro-Russian Party of Socialists of Moldova and is actively involved in spreading Kremlin narratives.

This time, he decided to allegedly "make a remark to some politicians of the European Union, Romania, and others who are already dividing the lands of Ukraine."

First, the lands you mention are historically Moldovan, some of them. Hundreds of thousands of Moldovans still live there on their land, and they speak the "Moldovan language." Igor Dodon Former President of Moldova

In addition, the pro-Russian politician began to publicly complain that "Soviet Moldova was deprived of the status of a maritime state."