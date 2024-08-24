They want to destroy Ukraine. British intelligence denied the Kremlin's readiness for negotiations
They want to destroy Ukraine. British intelligence denied the Kremlin's readiness for negotiations

UK Ministry of Defence
Vladimir Putin
According to the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the vast majority of officials in Russia are aimed at the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, despite statements about the alleged readiness for negotiations.

  • Russian officials are predominantly focused on the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, contradicting claims of readiness for negotiations.
  • The Kremlin continues to pursue a destructive policy towards Ukrainian culture and identity, as revealed by British intelligence.
  • The so-called 'leader' of the occupied region expressed extreme views on Ukrainian identity, highlighting the deep-seated Ukrainophobia among Russian officials.
  • Intelligence suggests that Russia's statements about negotiations may be strategic manipulation, rather than genuine willingness to engage in peaceful talks.
  • British Ministry of Defense underscores the urgent threat to Ukrainian culture and statehood posed by Russian aggression, echoing past statements from Russian leaders like Vladimir Putin.

Russia is bluffing with statements about readiness for negotiations with Ukraine

Representatives of British intelligence emphasized that a few days ago, the so-called "leader" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Dmytro Rogozin, who recently bragged about burning books in the Ukrainian language, called to destroy Ukrainianism in its infancy.

Rogozin absurdly claims that any peaceful settlement of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin will mean "certain death for our children."

The British Ministry of Defense emphasized that this is only a small part of statements from a large number of Ukrainophobic statements by Russian officials aimed at denying and threatening Ukrainian identity and culture.

Most Russian officials support the destruction of Ukraine

Probably, there are many individuals within the Russian state who aim to achieve maximalist goals in the war, including the destruction of Ukrainian culture, identity and state. Despite Russia's alleged desire for negotiations, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated on July 1, 2024, the intelligence report of the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

Intelligence also recalled that in 2017, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared that "not all countries have sovereignty."

