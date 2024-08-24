According to the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the vast majority of officials in Russia are aimed at the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, despite statements about the alleged readiness for negotiations.

Russia is bluffing with statements about readiness for negotiations with Ukraine

Representatives of British intelligence emphasized that a few days ago, the so-called "leader" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Dmytro Rogozin, who recently bragged about burning books in the Ukrainian language, called to destroy Ukrainianism in its infancy.

Rogozin absurdly claims that any peaceful settlement of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin will mean "certain death for our children."

The British Ministry of Defense emphasized that this is only a small part of statements from a large number of Ukrainophobic statements by Russian officials aimed at denying and threatening Ukrainian identity and culture.

Most Russian officials support the destruction of Ukraine

Probably, there are many individuals within the Russian state who aim to achieve maximalist goals in the war, including the destruction of Ukrainian culture, identity and state. Despite Russia's alleged desire for negotiations, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated on July 1, 2024, the intelligence report of the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

Intelligence also recalled that in 2017, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared that "not all countries have sovereignty."