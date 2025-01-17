According to The Guardian, Russian diplomats penetrated a restricted area of the UK Parliament in December 2024. This Russian provocation sparked discussions about the reliability of the security services.

Russian diplomats again find themselves at the epicenter of a scandal

As journalists managed to find out, the incident occurred during a public tour of the British Parliament, in which a "small group" of diplomats from the Russian embassy participated.

At one point, a group of Russians broke away from the tour and entered a restricted area of the House of Lords. There, security discovered them and simply kicked them out.

"We suspect they just wanted to show off to the Kremlin that they had infiltrated the British Parliament. The situation is not ideal, but they were caught before any damage was done," one of the British parliamentary insiders assured the media.

Despite this, problems still could not be avoided.

What did the new Russian provocation lead to?

As it turned out, immediately after the incident, members of parliament and their colleagues received a written warning from the speakers of both chambers.

It stated that Russian diplomats could no longer be invited to the British Parliament.

As an officially accredited representative of the Russian government, the Russian ambassador should not be welcomed into Parliament until further notice. This applies to all other Russian diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy accredited to the UK, the letter, which was obtained by the media, said.

What is important to understand is that the Russian ambassador, diplomats, and employees of the Russian embassy in London have been banned from visiting the British Parliament since 2022, when the aggressor country Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.