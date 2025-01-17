According to The Guardian, Russian diplomats penetrated a restricted area of the UK Parliament in December 2024. This Russian provocation sparked discussions about the reliability of the security services.
Points of attention
- After the incident, members of parliament received a warning about inviting Russian diplomats into the building.
- The Russian ambassador and diplomats have been banned from visiting parliament since 2022 due to the war against Ukraine.
Russian diplomats again find themselves at the epicenter of a scandal
As journalists managed to find out, the incident occurred during a public tour of the British Parliament, in which a "small group" of diplomats from the Russian embassy participated.
At one point, a group of Russians broke away from the tour and entered a restricted area of the House of Lords. There, security discovered them and simply kicked them out.
Despite this, problems still could not be avoided.
What did the new Russian provocation lead to?
As it turned out, immediately after the incident, members of parliament and their colleagues received a written warning from the speakers of both chambers.
It stated that Russian diplomats could no longer be invited to the British Parliament.
What is important to understand is that the Russian ambassador, diplomats, and employees of the Russian embassy in London have been banned from visiting the British Parliament since 2022, when the aggressor country Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.
