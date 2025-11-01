"They were throwing cigarettes". Lukashenko cynically accused Lithuania of provocations with weather probes

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, commented on the incidents with meteorological probes in Lithuania. He stated that Lithuanians allegedly smuggled cigarettes across the border themselves to make money on resale.

Lukashenko cynically accused Lithuania of provocations with weather probes

Lukashenko shifted responsibility for weather probes over the territory of Lithuania to the country itself.

"Their own authorities put them in such conditions, interrupting normal trade relations and building a fence on the border," Lukashenko emphasized. "The authorities, Lithuanian and Polish, you are to blame for this happening. Why did you put people in such conditions? Why did you push them onto the path of crime?" Share

He also stated that the Belarusians "absolutely legally bought cigarettes from the factory and handed them over to the Lithuanians who arrived in Belarus, receiving their own money," in return, they "transported the goods to their accomplices using balloons."

We set up this business. Our factory buys cigarettes at a good price, sells them to Lithuanians. We have to throw them over the fence. They threw them in small portions on these bullets. There, the Lithuanians accepted the bullets and took these cigarettes. They didn't sell them in Lithuania. In the Netherlands and England. They say the cigarettes are the most expensive there.

He added that he does not consider such actions a crime, since people paid for the goods and simply wanted to make money.

He did not provide evidence of the involvement of Lithuanian citizens in the transportation of cigarettes.

Recall that on October 29, the European Union issued a statement condemning Belarus' provocative actions regarding the penetration of weather balloons into Lithuanian airspace.