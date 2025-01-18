They worked for the FSB since 2014 — two Russian agents detained in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers eliminated an agent cell of the Russian Federation's special services, which included employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Kyiv Metro.
Points of attention
- Two Russian FSB agents, who infiltrated Ukrzaliznytsia and the Kyiv Metro, were detained in Kyiv and charged with treason and justifying Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.
- The agents were preparing to carry out sabotage actions and coordinate missile strikes on Kyiv, as documented by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.
- The head of the agent cell, a current engineer of the Kyiv Metro, recruited accomplices and orchestrated the collection of intelligence on Ukrainian troops and infrastructure, leading to intercepted conversations confirming personal involvement in missile strikes.
- The captured arsenal of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and communication equipment highlights the seriousness of the threat posed by the FSB agents.
- Family members of the suspects were also implicated in the activities of the intelligence group, further emphasizing the extent of the infiltration and potential threat to Ukrainian national security.
FSB agents detained in Kyiv
Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, two citizens were notified of suspicion of high treason and justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
After a full-scale invasion, they provided their supervisor with information about the movements of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, information about the consequences of hits on urban infrastructure, and also prepared to carry out sabotage actions on the instructions of the FSB.
As a result of a series of searches, law enforcement officers seized an arsenal of weapons, ammunition, explosives, communication equipment, and computer equipment used to communicate with the curator from the suspects.
During the documentation of the crime, facts of justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorification of its participants by the defendants and their close associates were also established. The brother of one of the suspects was detained and reported on suspicion under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the mother was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The issue of whether the suspect should be placed in custody as a preventive measure is currently being decided.
The Fate of a Resident: How the FSB Recruits Agents
According to the SBU, it was established that the resident (head) of the enemy cell was a current engineer of the Kyiv Metro utility company.
According to the case materials, the official was recruited in 2015 in Moscow during a personal meeting with an FSB personnel officer. His identity has already been established by cyber specialists of the Security Service.
The recruited agent was put on "standby" and "uncanned" after a full-scale war broke out via a messenger message.
The resident recruited his acquaintances to work for the enemy: a Kharkiv resident who left the military unit after mobilization and had previously worked for Ukrzaliznytsia for 10 years, and a driver of international trucking. The deserter's task was to monitor the movement of military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the driver's task was to provide coordinates of checkpoints and Defense Forces units under the guise of business trips.
In addition, it was established that the brother and mother of the person involved were involved in the activities of the intelligence group.
The head of the intelligence group received geolocations from his henchmen, summarized them, and transmitted reports to his Russian supervisor. According to the investigation, the resident personally launched missile strikes on Kyiv, which is confirmed by his intercepted conversations.
During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of work in the Russian Federation were seized from the suspects. Firearms were also found, which were handed over for examination.
The issue of whether the suspect should be placed in custody as a preventive measure is currently being decided.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-