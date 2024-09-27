Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán has publicly criticized a statement by his political director and close adviser, Balazs Orbán, who recently began arguing that Hungary would have gained more if it had not resisted the 1956 Soviet invasion.

Orbán fell out with Orbán over the invasion of the USSR

The Prime Minister of Hungary drew attention to the fact that it is important to speak "very carefully and clearly" about such sensitive issues.

My political director made an ambiguous statement. This is a mistake, because our society is based on the revolution of 1956, grew out of it, — Viktor Orban justified himself. Share

According to him, as in the past, Hungary "will always defend itself".

It is important to understand that Balazs Orbán provoked a large-scale wave of indignation among Hungarians with his statement that Hungary in 1956 would not have waged a defensive war following the example of Ukraine, because it was "irresponsible".

He (Zelensky — ed.) put his country into a defensive war, so many people died, so many territories were lost. WE could win, or we could not win, the neighboring countries could be with us, or they could be against us, he said. Share

What Orban said about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Balazs Orban also recently began to claim that his country, they say, sees no sense in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Hundreds of thousands of people died, hundreds of thousands of square kilometers of territory were lost, and the country was destroyed. Why so? Not for nothing. The war should never have started or ended sooner through diplomatic means. It would be much better for everyone, said the Hungarian Prime Minister's advisor. Share

It is important to understand that these statements of Balazs Orbán were taken by critics as a hint that Hungary would not wage a defensive war in the event of an attack.