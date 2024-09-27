Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán has publicly criticized a statement by his political director and close adviser, Balazs Orbán, who recently began arguing that Hungary would have gained more if it had not resisted the 1956 Soviet invasion.
Orbán fell out with Orbán over the invasion of the USSR
The Prime Minister of Hungary drew attention to the fact that it is important to speak "very carefully and clearly" about such sensitive issues.
According to him, as in the past, Hungary "will always defend itself".
It is important to understand that Balazs Orbán provoked a large-scale wave of indignation among Hungarians with his statement that Hungary in 1956 would not have waged a defensive war following the example of Ukraine, because it was "irresponsible".
What Orban said about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Balazs Orban also recently began to claim that his country, they say, sees no sense in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
It is important to understand that these statements of Balazs Orbán were taken by critics as a hint that Hungary would not wage a defensive war in the event of an attack.
