This is a problem. The deputy commander Third Assault Brigade on Krotevych's statement and the influence of generals on the army

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, former commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin commented on the statement of the chief of staff of the "Azov" brigade Bohdan Krotevych and described the problems that exist in the Ukrainian army. Zhorin shared his thoughts during an interview with Online.UA.

Zhorin commented on the situation with Krotevych and Sodol

In June, it became known that Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevich asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate one of the Ukrainian generals.

Later, it turned out that it was about the ex-commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Sodol.

According to the Azov chief of staff, he is responsible for the loss of regions, dozens of cities, and thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

General Sodol, as Krotevich stated, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general."

I can say that this is definitely his (Krotevich — ed.) initiative. Fully. But at the same time, it should be understood that this is not the only situation when generals in the army are out of place. Brigade commanders decide on the battlefield today. They really develop, grow, protect their personnel, plan operations. If the areas where the general is more or less adequate, he listens to the brigade commanders and together with them forms positions, plans and everything else. Where the general is a tyrant, the situation is much worse. On whose conscience, whose responsibility are those losses that occur in these areas? Maxim Zhorin Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade

It will be recalled that on June 24, it became known that Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol was removed from the post of commander of the Combined Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will be replaced by Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov.

On July 22, Krotevych said that he filed a complaint with the DBI court because the bureau did not open a case against Sodol.

The problem with generals in the army cannot be ignored

As Zhorin notes, despite the difficult situation with some individuals in the Ukrainian army, the fact that there are also adequate generals cannot be ignored.

Although most of them are already at a respectable age, this does not prevent anyone from learning, developing, and staying modern.

Unfortunately, there are very few of them. It's great that they exist, it's a class, but, unfortunately, there are a lot of generals who are not like that. And, of course, the army "warms up" from this: from them, from their decisions, from their irresponsibility... This is a problem. Share

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade does not hide that the wrong decisions of some generals really have a negative effect on the atmosphere inside the army.

Despite this, most of the defenders are still focused on the front line, on the war, on directly performing their tasks.