"This is a success story". General Cavoli assessed the effectiveness of the use of Patriot by the AFU

American military personnel are learning from Ukrainian colleagues how to effectively use Patriot anti-aircraft systems.
Points of attention
- American military personnel are learning effective use of Patriot systems from Ukrainian colleagues, showcasing successful cooperation.
- General Cavoli praises the Ukrainian Armed Forces for quickly mastering the complex Patriot air defense system.
General Cavoli highly praised the effectiveness of the use of Patriot by the AFU
This was stated by EUCOM Commander General Christopher Cavoli, citing Twitter account of The Insider journalist Colby Badhwar.
According to him, the Ukrainians taught their military to use complex systems very quickly, and "they took to it like a fish to water."
Here's then EUCOM Commander General Cavoli testifying that he initially doubted the Ukrainians ability to use PATRIOT, but they have become so proficient with it that the US Army is now learning from them.— Colby Badhwar (@ColbyBadhwar) March 25, 2026
5/25 pic.twitter.com/oPY6uSORKk
And in fact, recently, we have been learning from the Ukrainians, - added the EUCOM commander.
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