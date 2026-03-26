"This is a success story". General Cavoli assessed the effectiveness of the use of Patriot by the AFU
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World
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"This is a success story". General Cavoli assessed the effectiveness of the use of Patriot by the AFU

Patriot
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

American military personnel are learning from Ukrainian colleagues how to effectively use Patriot anti-aircraft systems.

Points of attention

  • American military personnel are learning effective use of Patriot systems from Ukrainian colleagues, showcasing successful cooperation.
  • General Cavoli praises the Ukrainian Armed Forces for quickly mastering the complex Patriot air defense system.

General Cavoli highly praised the effectiveness of the use of Patriot by the AFU

This was stated by EUCOM Commander General Christopher Cavoli, citing Twitter account of The Insider journalist Colby Badhwar.

This is a success story. To be honest, at first I was a little skeptical (that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would quickly master the Patriot air defense system - ed.), because these are very complex systems. We train our guys for a very long time so that they can operate such systems, - said Cavoli, speaking before US senators.

According to him, the Ukrainians taught their military to use complex systems very quickly, and "they took to it like a fish to water."

And in fact, recently, we have been learning from the Ukrainians, - added the EUCOM commander.

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