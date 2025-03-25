"This is a swamp." Expert analyzes US-Russia talks
Russia is not interested in ending the war

Russia is not interested in ending the war
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

According to The Telegraph's senior correspondent Roland Oliphant, the main goal of the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia is to drag out negotiations to end the war against Ukraine for as long as possible. So far, dictator Vladimir Putin's team is indeed succeeding in achieving this goal.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing discussions are described as a procedural quagmire by The Telegraph's senior correspondent, suggesting a strategy to drag out the negotiations.
  • The reluctance of both sides to comment on the negotiations highlights the complexity and sensitivity of the diplomatic processes involved.

A foreign analyst draws attention to the fact that the Russian side has commented extremely cautiously on the new round of negotiations with the United States.

What is important to understand is that there have been no joint statements yet, despite loud announcements in the media.

Against this background, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that Moscow does not plan to disclose the content of the Russian-American talks that took place the day before in Saudi Arabia.

These are negotiations with a deep dive into details, so of course the content of these negotiations will definitely not be published. This should not be expected.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Roland Oliphant also commented on everything that is happening now.

This is a procedural quagmire, not a diplomatic breakthrough. And that simply means a desire to drag out the negotiations as long as possible, — emphasized the senior correspondent of The Telegraph.

By the way, the American authorities are also not in a hurry to comment on the negotiations with Russia and announce their results.

