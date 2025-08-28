Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted indignantly to the restrictions that Hungary imposed against the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, an ethnic Hungarian.

The Ukrainian leader noted that now, when Kyiv is dealing with the consequences of one of the largest Russian terrorist attacks against the capital, Hungarian officials are again trying to "make black and white" and shift the blame for the war onto Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized, Hungary failed to express its condemnation of Russia because the Kremlin rejected the proposals for real diplomacy.

Budapest did not even express condolences to Ukraine over the deaths of 17 people in Kyiv due to a Russian attack. Instead, Orban's office is issuing new accusations against Ukraine.

Hungarian officials have gone so far as to try to discriminate against representatives of the Hungarian community in Ukraine for their participation in the defense of our state and people. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader noted that if Hungary really dared to block entry to its territory and the entire Schengen zone in general to one of the Ukrainian military commanders, who is also an ethnic Hungarian, this could only cause indignation.

"I instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to clarify all the facts and react accordingly," the president added.

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, also did not remain silent after Hungary's scandalous decision.

"Shove your sanctions and restrictions on visiting Hungary up your ass, Mr. "bone dancer," the "Magyar" replied to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who announced sanctions against him. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the SBS

He also added that the alleged restrictions on travel to Schengen countries are a strange joke from Budapest.

The military stressed that the statements of the Hungarian authorities about the threat to Hungary's sovereignty due to attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline are populism.

"Magyar" drew attention to the fact that by purchasing Russian oil, the Hungarian authorities only want to protect "their own dirty pockets." They are involved in the multiplication of "blood money," which is then "flying" over peaceful cities in Ukraine in the form of missiles and drones.