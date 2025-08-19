"This is serious." Rubio confirms breakthrough in Ukraine talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio considers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's agreement to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a serious breakthrough.

Rubio is glad that Putin agreed to meet

The head of the US State Department officially confirmed that the American authorities are already working on organizing a summit between Zelensky and Putin.

According to Rubio, "if everything goes well," the next meeting could be between the three of them — Zelensky, Putin, and Trump.

The American diplomat does not hide that official Washington hopes to sign a peace agreement at this tripartite meeting.

We're not there yet, but that's what we're aiming for, and that's one of the questions being discussed today — how to get to that point. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

The head of American diplomacy also added that he was personally present in Trump's office during his conversation with Putin.