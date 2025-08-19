"This is serious." Rubio confirms breakthrough in Ukraine talks
"This is serious." Rubio confirms breakthrough in Ukraine talks

US Department of State
Rubio is glad that Putin agreed to meet
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio considers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's agreement to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a serious breakthrough.

Points of attention

  • The possibility of a tripartite meeting between Zelensky, Putin, and Trump signifies a significant diplomatic effort towards peace in Ukraine.
  • Rubio emphasizes the importance of dialogue between Putin and Zelensky, highlighting the potential for progress despite underlying tensions.

The head of the US State Department officially confirmed that the American authorities are already working on organizing a summit between Zelensky and Putin.

According to Rubio, "if everything goes well," the next meeting could be between the three of them — Zelensky, Putin, and Trump.

The American diplomat does not hide that official Washington hopes to sign a peace agreement at this tripartite meeting.

We're not there yet, but that's what we're aiming for, and that's one of the questions being discussed today — how to get to that point.

The head of American diplomacy also added that he was personally present in Trump's office during his conversation with Putin.

"The fact that Putin says, 'Of course, I'll meet with Zelensky,' is serious. I'm not saying they're going to leave as best friends. I'm not saying they're going to leave with a peace agreement. But I think the fact that they're talking to each other right now is important," Marco Rubio emphasized.

