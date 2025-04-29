"This is the end." Canadian Prime Minister Carney addressed Trump

Canada's new leader, Mark Carney, made his first official statement since his Liberal Party's victory in the parliamentary election, declaring that the old relationship between Ottawa and Washington was over because of the policies of US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Carney stressed that the system of open world trade no longer works.
- He called the current situation a "tragedy."
Carney warns Canada of major changes
During his public speech, Canada's new Prime Minister touched on many important topics.
He also did not ignore the rapid deterioration of official relations between Ottawa and Washington, which was provoked by the head of the White House with his scandalous statements about the "51st state" and by starting a large-scale trade war.
Moreover, he pointed out that the system of open world trade, which was based on the United States, no longer works.
As the Canadian leader frankly admitted, he considers the current situation a "tragedy." Despite this, Carney noted that "this is our new reality."
Against this backdrop, he warned that the coming months will be difficult and will require sacrifices.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-