"This is the end." Canadian Prime Minister Carney addressed Trump

Canada's new leader, Mark Carney, made his first official statement since his Liberal Party's victory in the parliamentary election, declaring that the old relationship between Ottawa and Washington was over because of the policies of US President Donald Trump.

Carney warns Canada of major changes

During his public speech, Canada's new Prime Minister touched on many important topics.

He also did not ignore the rapid deterioration of official relations between Ottawa and Washington, which was provoked by the head of the White House with his scandalous statements about the "51st state" and by starting a large-scale trade war.

Our old relationship with the United States, based on steadily deepening integration, is over. Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada

Moreover, he pointed out that the system of open world trade, which was based on the United States, no longer works.

"The system that Canada has relied on since World War II, a system that, while not perfect, has helped ensure our country's prosperity for decades, is over," Carney stressed.

As the Canadian leader frankly admitted, he considers the current situation a "tragedy." Despite this, Carney noted that "this is our new reality."