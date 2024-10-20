This is the entry of another country into the war. Zelensky urgently appealed to his allies

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands from partners an honest and strong reaction to North Korea's entry into the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.
Points of attention
- Zelensky considers the criminal alliance between Russia and North Korea to be a serious problem
- Confirmed data on the arrival of North Korean troops and the use of Russian equipment for combat operations.
- The number of North Korean soldiers who are ready for war against Ukraine reaches about 11 thousand people.
Zelensky calls on the West not to ignore the actions of the DPRK
According to the Ukrainian leader, he considers the criminal alliance between Russia and North Korea to be a serious threat, which could lead to tragic consequences.
In addition, the president expressed sincere gratitude to the leaders and representatives of states "who do not close their eyes and speak frankly about this cooperation for the sake of a bigger war."
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also drew attention to the fact that even more conflicts may arise in the international arena due to the fact that North Korea will gain experience in waging war on the front in Ukraine and Russia.
What is known about the number of North Korean soldiers who will fight against Ukraine
As the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said recently, the North Korean military must be ready for hostilities from November 1.
According to him, it is about 11 thousand soldiers.
Budanov also warned that they would use Russian equipment and ammunition.
The Russian authorities will send the first unit of 2,600 soldiers to the Kursk region.
As for further plans to move the remaining North Korean troops, there is no information yet.
The data of the Ukrainian intelligence is also confirmed by the intelligence of South Korea.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-