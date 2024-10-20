This is the entry of another country into the war. Zelensky urgently appealed to his allies

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands from partners an honest and strong reaction to North Korea's entry into the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Zelensky calls on the West not to ignore the actions of the DPRK

According to the Ukrainian leader, he considers the criminal alliance between Russia and North Korea to be a serious threat, which could lead to tragic consequences.

In addition, the president expressed sincere gratitude to the leaders and representatives of states "who do not close their eyes and speak frankly about this cooperation for the sake of a bigger war."

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also drew attention to the fact that even more conflicts may arise in the international arena due to the fact that North Korea will gain experience in waging war on the front in Ukraine and Russia.

Now we have clear data that people from North Korea are also being supplied to Russia, and these are not just workers for production, but also military personnel. And we expect a normal, honest, strong reaction of partners to this. In fact, this is the entry of another state into the war against Ukraine. Everyone has the opportunity to see the evidence both thanks to satellites and thanks to the video that is already coming from Russia. You have to do it. Respond. Counteract. And you can't let evil grow. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

What is known about the number of North Korean soldiers who will fight against Ukraine

As the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said recently, the North Korean military must be ready for hostilities from November 1.

According to him, it is about 11 thousand soldiers.

Budanov also warned that they would use Russian equipment and ammunition.

The Russian authorities will send the first unit of 2,600 soldiers to the Kursk region.

As for further plans to move the remaining North Korean troops, there is no information yet.

We don't have a complete picture now, — Kyrylo Budanov emphasized. Share

The data of the Ukrainian intelligence is also confirmed by the intelligence of South Korea.