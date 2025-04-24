"This is very untimely". Trump responded to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv

US President Donald Trump is disappointed that Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv. He is demanding an end to the war.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump condemns Russia's missile strikes on Kyiv as untimely and unnecessary, calling for an end to the war.
- Trump demands a peace treaty amid the ongoing conflict and escalating violence in Kyiv.
- The American leader expressed his disappointment over the Russian strikes, highlighting the urgency to stop the bloodshed.
Trump made a statement amid Russia's shelling of Kyiv
Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.
At the same time, the American leader did not specify which "Vladimir" he was referring to — the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin or the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russia struck Kyiv on the night of April 24. As of now, 9 people are known to have died and 90 injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-