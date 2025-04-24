"This is very untimely". Trump responded to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv
Category
World
Publication date

"This is very untimely". Trump responded to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump is disappointed that Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv. He is demanding an end to the war.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump condemns Russia's missile strikes on Kyiv as untimely and unnecessary, calling for an end to the war.
  • Trump demands a peace treaty amid the ongoing conflict and escalating violence in Kyiv.
  • The American leader expressed his disappointment over the Russian strikes, highlighting the urgency to stop the bloodshed.

Trump made a statement amid Russia's shelling of Kyiv

Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.

I am unhappy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. They are unnecessary and very untimely. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers are dying every week. Let's make a peace treaty!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

At the same time, the American leader did not specify which "Vladimir" he was referring to — the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin or the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump's post

Russia struck Kyiv on the night of April 24. As of now, 9 people are known to have died and 90 injured.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine. Kremlin denies Trump's statement
How the Kremlin reacted to Trump's words
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked Kyiv — there are dead, over 70 injured
Ihor Klymenko
Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kyiv teenagers wait for a miracle near the ruins of a house — photo
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?