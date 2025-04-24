"This is very untimely". Trump responded to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv

US President Donald Trump is disappointed that Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv. He is demanding an end to the war.

Trump made a statement amid Russia's shelling of Kyiv

Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.

I am unhappy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. They are unnecessary and very untimely. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers are dying every week. Let's make a peace treaty! Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, the American leader did not specify which "Vladimir" he was referring to — the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin or the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump's post

Russia struck Kyiv on the night of April 24. As of now, 9 people are known to have died and 90 injured.