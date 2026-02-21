"This will be over in a few weeks." Insiders reveal Putin's words on February 24, 2022
"This will be over in a few weeks." Insiders reveal Putin's words on February 24, 2022

What was Putin doing on February 24, 2022?
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

On February 24, 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin exuded calm and held scheduled side meetings, even as he launched the largest war of the 21st century. According to insiders, the Kremlin leader was convinced that he would defeat Ukraine in a matter of weeks.

Points of attention

  • The planned visit of Khan coinciding with Russian tanks crossing the border highlighted Putin's detachment from the unfolding crisis.
  • Putin's calm demeanor and assurance to Khan that 'it will be over in a few weeks' showcase his initial misjudgment of the prolonged conflict.

What was Putin doing on February 24, 2022?

As journalists managed to find out, on the day of the full-scale invasion, the illegitimate Russian president held talks in the Kremlin with the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

What is important to understand is that his visit was planned and prepared for several months.

Khan arrived in the capital of the aggressor country just as Russian tanks were crossing the Ukrainian border.

Although the events of February 24, 2022, were a real shock to the whole world, Putin pretended that nothing special was happening.

According to insiders, the Russian dictator appeared quite "calm" and spent 2 hours of his time discussing Russian-Pakistani relations with Khan.

When the official part of the meeting finally came to an end, Putin invited Khan to an unplanned lavish dinner at the Kremlin.

The latter dared to ask the dictator about the war that had begun only a few hours earlier.

"Don't worry about it. It will be over in a few weeks," Putin told him confidently.

