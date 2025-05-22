Threat from Russia — Finland prepares for the worst

Finland expects further Russian troop buildup along their shared border after the end of the war in Ukraine. Moscow has reinforced its military bases near NATO's border.

Finland expects escalation on the border with Russia

This was stated by Major General Sami Nurmi, Head of the Strategic Department of the Finnish Defense Forces.

Nurmi said the military is "very closely" monitoring Moscow's maneuvers and that their task as part of the NATO alliance is to "prepare for the worst."

Satellite images published by the New York Times show the expansion of military infrastructure near the Finnish border, including rows of tents, military equipment, the reconstruction of fighter jet shelters and the construction of a previously unused helicopter base.

They are changing structures, and we see moderate preparations when it comes to building infrastructure near our borders, which means that once the war in Ukraine ends, as we hope, they will start returning the forces that fought in Ukraine, especially the ground forces. Share

Nurmi said that Finland is monitoring the preparations "very closely."

They're doing it in stages. I would say these are still moderate numbers. It's not a big construction, but in certain places new infrastructure is being built and new equipment is being prepared and imported.

According to him, it is difficult to say whether the Russians are preparing to send more troops to Ukraine or whether they are preparing to build up their forces near the border.

But I think they do both.

Immediately after the attack on Ukraine, the following happened: we applied for NATO membership, and then, when we were accepted, Russia announced that it would begin to change its military posture on the other side of the border. Share

Finnish citizens have become accustomed to the looming threat from their eastern neighbor, but hundreds of people are still enrolling in emergency preparedness courses.