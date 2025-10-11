Threatening the US. Kim Jong-un flaunted a new intercontinental missile at the parade

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un held a major military parade that showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile in front of a small number of foreign guests.

Kim Jong-un flaunted a new intercontinental missile

The parade, which began late in the evening of October 10, was dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and was a continuation of the celebrations that took place on Thursday.

Among the foreign guests who arrived in Pyongyang for the anniversary were Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, a delegation from Russia led by former President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnamese Communist Party Chairman Tho Lam.

Parade in Pyongyang

At the military parade, nuclear-armed North Korea displayed its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20, which KCNA described as the country's "most powerful strategic nuclear weapons system."

Reuters notes that the Hwasong series of intercontinental ballistic missiles gave North Korea the ability to strike any point in the United States, but questions remain about the perfection of the targeting system and the ability of the warhead to survive atmospheric reentry.

Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile

At the military parade, Kim gave a speech in which he expressed "sincere encouragement" to North Korean troops participating in operations abroad, adding that the heroism of their army would be seen not only in the defense of North Korea but also in "outposts of socialist construction."

"Our army must continue to grow into an invincible force that destroys all threats," Kim said. Share

The Reuters publication indicates that on Friday, Kim also held talks with Medvedev, who said that the sacrifice of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine proves trust in relations between the two countries.