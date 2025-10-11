Threatening the US. Kim Jong-un flaunted a new intercontinental missile at the parade

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un held a major military parade that showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile in front of a small number of foreign guests.
- North Korea's military parade showcased the new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, highlighting the country's technological progress in nuclear weapons development.
- The display of the Hwasong-20 suggests an increased threat to the United States, with concerns raised about the missile's targeting system and warhead capabilities.
- Kim Jong-un's talks with Russian and Chinese delegations signify efforts to enhance military cooperation and achieve common goals in various fields.
Kim Jong-un flaunted a new intercontinental missile
The parade, which began late in the evening of October 10, was dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and was a continuation of the celebrations that took place on Thursday.
Among the foreign guests who arrived in Pyongyang for the anniversary were Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, a delegation from Russia led by former President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnamese Communist Party Chairman Tho Lam.
At the military parade, nuclear-armed North Korea displayed its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20, which KCNA described as the country's "most powerful strategic nuclear weapons system."
Reuters notes that the Hwasong series of intercontinental ballistic missiles gave North Korea the ability to strike any point in the United States, but questions remain about the perfection of the targeting system and the ability of the warhead to survive atmospheric reentry.
At the military parade, Kim gave a speech in which he expressed "sincere encouragement" to North Korean troops participating in operations abroad, adding that the heroism of their army would be seen not only in the defense of North Korea but also in "outposts of socialist construction."
The Reuters publication indicates that on Friday, Kim also held talks with Medvedev, who said that the sacrifice of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine proves trust in relations between the two countries.
Kim told Medvedev that he hopes to continue strengthening cooperation with Russia and work closely in various fields to achieve common goals.
