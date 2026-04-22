On April 22, at least three container ships came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran and Oman. The crews of the ships were not injured.

Three ships attacked in the Strait of Hormuz

This was reported by Reuters, citing sources in the maritime security service and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO).

According to sources, a Liberian-flagged container ship suffered damage to its bridge after artillery and grenade attacks in northeastern Oman.

UKMTO, citing the ship's captain, reported that a KVIR boat approached the container ship and fired at the ship. All crew members are safe, there was no fire or environmental impact as a result of the incident.

Maritime safety sources reported that there were three people on board the boat.

The captain of the Greek-operated container ship also said that there was no radio communication before the incident, and that the vessel was initially notified of permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO said a second container ship was hit about eight nautical miles west of Iran. The Panamanian-flagged vessel was unharmed and its crew were safe. Share

Maritime security sources said a third container ship was hit about eight nautical miles west of Iran while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Liberian-flagged vessel was not damaged but was grounded. Its crew is safe.