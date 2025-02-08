Three Israeli hostages returned from captivity by Hamas militants
Category
World
Publication date

Three Israeli hostages returned from captivity by Hamas militants

Hamas militants
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Hamas militants on February 8 handed over to the Red Cross three Israeli civilian men who had been held hostage in Gaza for the past 16 months.

Points of attention

  • Three Israeli civilian hostages were released by Hamas militants after being held captive for 16 months in Gaza.
  • The Red Cross facilitated the hostage release in central Gaza City, marking a significant moment in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
  • Israel plans to release 183 Palestinian prisoners as a reciprocal gesture following the return of the Israeli citizens.

Hamas militants return three Israeli hostages

The hostage transfer took place in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Bala, where armed, masked militants guarded a stage over which banners mocked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's goal of defeating the Islamist group hung.

Among the freed Israelites were:

  • 52-year-old Eli Sharabi,

  • Ohad Ben Ami, 56,

  • 34-year-old Or Levi.

They were kidnapped during the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Later, Israel is to release 183 Palestinian prisoners.

The fifth exchange began despite concerns that US President Donald Trump's call to relocate 2 million Gazans could affect the fragile ceasefire.

Although Israel welcomed his idea, it was strongly rejected by Palestinian and many world leaders.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
4 Israeli Hamas hostages return home — details of exchange
4 Israeli Hamas hostages
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel and Hamas have once again exchanged prisoners and hostages — what is known
Israel
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump plans to take control of Gaza — how Israel reacted
The White House
Trump reveals his plans for Gaza

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?