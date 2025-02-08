Three Israeli hostages returned from captivity by Hamas militants

Hamas militants on February 8 handed over to the Red Cross three Israeli civilian men who had been held hostage in Gaza for the past 16 months.

Hamas militants return three Israeli hostages

The hostage transfer took place in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Bala, where armed, masked militants guarded a stage over which banners mocked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's goal of defeating the Islamist group hung.

Among the freed Israelites were:

52-year-old Eli Sharabi,

Ohad Ben Ami, 56,

34-year-old Or Levi.

They were kidnapped during the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Later, Israel is to release 183 Palestinian prisoners.

The fifth exchange began despite concerns that US President Donald Trump's call to relocate 2 million Gazans could affect the fragile ceasefire.