Trump plans to take control of Gaza — how Israel reacted

US President Donald Trump has said the US will "take control" of Gaza, after suggesting that Palestinians in Gaza have no future.
Points of attention
- Trump's suggestion for Gaza residents to relocate to a new location raised concerns and political reactions, with experts questioning its feasibility.
- The joint press conference between Trump and Netanyahu highlighted the leaders' collaboration on Gaza's future, showcasing support and approval from Israel.
- The proposal to permanently leave Gaza stirred controversy and speculation among political scientists and foreign experts, indicating potential challenges in its implementation.
Trump reveals his plans for Gaza
The American leader announced his intentions during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
It is worth noting that earlier the head of the White House publicly suggested that Gaza residents move to a new location provided by one or more Middle Eastern countries.
Political scientists believe that the US president's proposal to permanently leave Gaza is a provocative position.
Foreign experts suggested that it would appeal to the most conservative Israeli politicians, but would be unlikely to be accepted by Israel's neighbors.
According to the Israeli leader, he recognizes and welcomes the efforts of the head of the White House.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-