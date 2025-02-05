Trump plans to take control of Gaza — how Israel reacted
Trump plans to take control of Gaza — how Israel reacted

The White House
US President Donald Trump has said the US will "take control" of Gaza, after suggesting that Palestinians in Gaza have no future.

  • Trump's suggestion for Gaza residents to relocate to a new location raised concerns and political reactions, with experts questioning its feasibility.
  • The joint press conference between Trump and Netanyahu highlighted the leaders' collaboration on Gaza's future, showcasing support and approval from Israel.
  • The proposal to permanently leave Gaza stirred controversy and speculation among political scientists and foreign experts, indicating potential challenges in its implementation.

The American leader announced his intentions during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US will take control of Gaza and we will work with it. We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons in that territory, leveling the terrain and getting rid of the destroyed buildings.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

It is worth noting that earlier the head of the White House publicly suggested that Gaza residents move to a new location provided by one or more Middle Eastern countries.

Political scientists believe that the US president's proposal to permanently leave Gaza is a provocative position.

Foreign experts suggested that it would appeal to the most conservative Israeli politicians, but would be unlikely to be accepted by Israel's neighbors.

Netanyahu, seated next to Trump in the Oval Office, smiled as Trump spoke. The Israeli leader, under conflicting pressure at home, was in Washington to get Trump's position on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, the reporters wrote.

According to the Israeli leader, he recognizes and welcomes the efforts of the head of the White House.

I think President Trump has added great strength and powerful leadership to this effort.

