Trump plans to take control of Gaza — how Israel reacted

US President Donald Trump has said the US will "take control" of Gaza, after suggesting that Palestinians in Gaza have no future.

Trump reveals his plans for Gaza

The American leader announced his intentions during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US will take control of Gaza and we will work with it. We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons in that territory, leveling the terrain and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Donald Trump President of the United States

It is worth noting that earlier the head of the White House publicly suggested that Gaza residents move to a new location provided by one or more Middle Eastern countries.

Political scientists believe that the US president's proposal to permanently leave Gaza is a provocative position.

Foreign experts suggested that it would appeal to the most conservative Israeli politicians, but would be unlikely to be accepted by Israel's neighbors.

Netanyahu, seated next to Trump in the Oval Office, smiled as Trump spoke. The Israeli leader, under conflicting pressure at home, was in Washington to get Trump's position on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, the reporters wrote.

According to the Israeli leader, he recognizes and welcomes the efforts of the head of the White House.