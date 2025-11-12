Three more Air Defense Coordination Centers will be created in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Three more Air Defense Coordination Centers will be created in Ukraine

Denis Shmyhal
Air Defense
Читати українською

Three new Air Defense Coordination Centers will be created in Poltava, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia regions.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to establish three new Air Defense Coordination Centers in Poltava, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia regions.
  • These centers aim to enhance the country's defense capabilities by responding promptly to threats and coordinating actions effectively to protect critical facilities and civilians.
  • Modeled after the successful Kharkiv region center, the new Air Defense Coordination Centers will replicate its high efficiency indicators.

Ukraine creates 3 more Air Defense Coordination Centers

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Air Defense Coordination Centers will be created in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia regions, modeled after the one operating in the Kharkiv region.

Visited the Kharkiv Region Air Defense Coordination Center, where he held a meeting on the creation of such air defense centers in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia regions. A number of decisions were made during the meeting.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, such a center in the Kharkiv region has high efficiency indicators, and therefore there is an intention to scale the relevant experience to other regions.

Such a solution will allow for a prompt response to threats, coordinate actions between all forces, and maximize the protection of critical infrastructure and civilians.

On September 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, announced that a new branch of the Air Force is being created — unmanned air defense systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced the number of Patriot air defense systems needed by Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense repels night attack by Russian drones — over 50 neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense confirmed the shooting down of 59 Russian drones at 18 locations
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?