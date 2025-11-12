Three more Air Defense Coordination Centers will be created in Ukraine

Three new Air Defense Coordination Centers will be created in Poltava, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia regions.
Ukraine creates 3 more Air Defense Coordination Centers
Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Air Defense Coordination Centers will be created in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia regions, modeled after the one operating in the Kharkiv region.
According to him, such a center in the Kharkiv region has high efficiency indicators, and therefore there is an intention to scale the relevant experience to other regions.
Such a solution will allow for a prompt response to threats, coordinate actions between all forces, and maximize the protection of critical infrastructure and civilians.
